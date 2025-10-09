What impact has the genocide in Gaza had on US-Israeli relations?

US President Donald Trump pressed Israel’s prime minister to agree to a ceasefire deal.

A ceasefire agreement for Gaza – and cautious hope among Palestinians for an end to two years of genocide.

US President Donald Trump announced the deal after putting pressure on Israel to agree.

What impact has the war had on Israeli-United States relations?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Yossi Mekelberg – Senior consulting fellow at Chatham House

Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut

Tahani Mustafa – Visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations