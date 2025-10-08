Is the US trying to topple Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro?

A United States military build-up and strikes on boats near Venezuela.

President Donald Trump says he’s targeting drug gangs – without presenting evidence.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he’ll stand up to Washington, with his country now on high alert.

So, what’s next?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Elias Ferrer – Founder of Orinoco Research, a consulting company in Caracas

Paola Bautista de Aleman – Politician, member of the Venezuelan opposition in exile

Temir Porras– Managing Director at Global Sovereign Advisory