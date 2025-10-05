Will Israel end its occupation of Palestinian territories?

Talks to implement Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza are under way.

Hamas and Israel appear to have agreed to most of the conditions of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, which means there may be an end in sight to Israel’s devastating war on Gaza.

But there is a lot that is not yet agreed upon, including how the withdrawal of Israeli troops will take place; the presence of an Israeli security buffer zone inside Gaza; and what the interim governing authority will look like.

The ultimate question has also not been asked: When will Israel end its illegal occupation of all Palestinian territory?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Andrew Gilmour – Former United Nations assistant secretary-general for human rights

Victor Kattan – Assistant professor in Public International Law at the University of Nottingham and author of the book The Palestine Question in International Law

Simon Mabon – Professor of Middle East and International Politics at Lancaster University and author of The Struggle for Supremacy in the Middle East