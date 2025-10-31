Are trade relations between the US and China back on track?
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping discuss trade and tariffs in their first meeting since 2019.
China and the United States have agreed to ease their trade war – for now.
There have been concessions from both, with some of the most painful measures put on hold for a year.
So, what tactics did each side use in the battle between the world’s two biggest economies? Will they work? And what’s the longer-term outlook: agreement, or more trouble ahead?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Andy Mok – Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization think tank in Beijing
Neil Thomas – Fellow on Chinese Politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis in Washington, DC
William Lee – Chief Economist at the Milken Institute in Los Angeles