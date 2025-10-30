After yet more atrocities in Sudan, what will end the conflict?
Reports of massacres by Rapid Support Forces in North Darfur’s city of el-Fasher.
Reports of massacres by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur – after the army was pushed out of the region.
Tens of thousands of civilians are now feared trapped in el-Fasher.
The conflict in Sudan has caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
So, what can be done to stop the bloodshed?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Hamid Khalafallah – Researcher and Policy Analyst
Bakry Eljack – Professor of Public Policy at Long Island University Brooklyn
Justin Lynch – Managing Director, Conflict Insights Group
Published On 30 Oct 2025