After yet more atrocities in Sudan, what will end the conflict?

Reports of massacres by Rapid Support Forces in North Darfur’s city of el-Fasher.

Reports of massacres by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur – after the army was pushed out of the region.

Tens of thousands of civilians are now feared trapped in el-Fasher.

The conflict in Sudan has caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

So, what can be done to stop the bloodshed?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Hamid Khalafallah – Researcher and Policy Analyst

Bakry Eljack – Professor of Public Policy at Long Island University Brooklyn

Justin Lynch – Managing Director, Conflict Insights Group