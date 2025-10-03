How is the government shutdown being felt across the US?

Hundreds of thousands of employees furloughed as government closes down.

The United States government has shut down after Democrats voted down a bill that would have cut healthcare funding, saying it would be damaging to the US public.

Republicans say the Democrats are damaging the economy.

President Donald Trump says this is a chance for him to save money by firing federal government workers and cutting spending.

He is targeting what he calls the Democrats’ special projects that include environmental initiatives, housing services and infrastructure.

So are the cuts being made in the public interest?

Who is being worst affected by the shutdown? And what does this all mean for the US economy?

