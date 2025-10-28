Is controlling el-Fasher a game-changer in Sudan’s war?

Sudan’s army says it’s pulled out of el-Fasher in North Darfur state.

For more than two years, Sudan has been locked in a bloody conflict between its military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

And this week, the RSF wrestled control of the strategic city of el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which has been under siege by RSF forces for months.

With the group now in control of the city, and the army in charge of the capital Khartoum, is there a risk that Sudan could break up?

And who will protect the hundreds of thousands of civilians in the line of fire?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Caroline Bouvard – Country director of the Sudan mission of Solidarites International

Alex de Waal – Executive director of the World Peace Foundation

Dallia Abdelmoneim – Political commentator and a former Khartoum resident who was forced to flee