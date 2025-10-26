What are the challenges in forming a stabilisation force in Gaza?
Israel asserts it has veto power over the force’s composition; Palestinians are not consulted.
United States President Donald Trump has said that an international stabilisation force will operate in Gaza soon.
But not long after, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel can veto which countries take part.
So what are the challenges in forming and maintaining such a force?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Tamer Qarmout – Associate professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
Tahani Mustafa – Visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations
Mehmet Celik – Editorial co-ordinator at the Daily Sabah newspaper
Published On 26 Oct 2025