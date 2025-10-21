How will China tackle its many challenges in the coming five years?
Chinese Communist Party leadership is meeting behind closed doors to draft a five-year plan.
China’s top leaders are meeting for an important conference that will give a glimpse into the priorities of the world’s second-largest economy.
The Fourth Plenum of the Communist Party will outline a series of policies for the next five years.
Beijing has been making efforts to increase consumer spending and attract foreign investors to drive growth – all the while dealing with an escalating trade war with its biggest export market, the United States.
So, what will drive China for the next five years?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation
Shirley Ze Yu – Senior fellow with the London School of Economics
Wen-Ti Song – Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub