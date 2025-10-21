How will China tackle its many challenges in the coming five years?

Chinese Communist Party leadership is meeting behind closed doors to draft a five-year plan.

China’s top leaders are meeting for an important conference that will give a glimpse into the priorities of the world’s second-largest economy.

The Fourth Plenum of the Communist Party will outline a series of policies for the next five years.

Beijing has been making efforts to increase consumer spending and attract foreign investors to drive growth – all the while dealing with an escalating trade war with its biggest export market, the United States.

So, what will drive China for the next five years?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation

Shirley Ze Yu – Senior fellow with the London School of Economics

Wen-Ti Song – Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub