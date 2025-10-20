Who can enforce the Gaza ceasefire deal?

Israel has breached the Gaza ceasefire with Hamas, killing dozens of Palestinians.

Israel says it’s returned to the Gaza ceasefire – after launching a wave of air strikes on Sunday, killing more than 40 Palestinians.

It blamed Hamas for the breach, saying its fighters were responsible for an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers.

Hamas denies breaking the ceasefire.

The violence was a reminder for Palestinians that Israel is willing to suspend peace, and unleash its firepower, whenever it sees fit.

The United States insists the truce will hold – and has sent Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner to Israel.

But the renewed assault has cast doubt on whether the ceasefire will advance to the second phase – which is meant to see Hamas disarm and Israel withdraw from Gaza.

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Alon Pinkas – Former Israeli ambassador and former consul general in New York

Hussein Haridy – Former Egyptian assistant foreign minister

Frank Lowenstein – Former US special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations