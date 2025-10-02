Are Europe and Russia moving closer to conflict over Ukraine?

Attacks in war surge, and tensions rise after airspace incursions.

European leaders have met to discuss Russia and the Ukraine war after a surge in attacks by both sides in September.

More sanctions are under discussion – as are new defences against Russian drones.

So what’s next for peace efforts? Or are Russia and Europe moving closer to conflict?

Presenter:

Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Mattia Nelles, CEO and cofounder of the German-Ukrainian Bureau, a think tank promoting stronger support for Ukraine

Eldar Mamedov, nonresident fellow at the Quincy Institute, former Latvian diplomat and former foreign policy adviser in the European Parliament

Alexey Muraviev, associate professor of national security and strategic studies at Curtin University in Perth, Australia