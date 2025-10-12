Why does Israel arrest thousands of Palestinians?
Israel has agreed to release many Palestinian prisoners as the ceasefire holds.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians are held in Israeli jails – most of them without charge.
And as the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel is centred on the release of detainees, about 2,000 of them are due to be released.
But the mistreatment of detainees by Israeli forces has been documented for decades.
So in addition to international law, is Israel breaking its own laws in its arrest and treatment of prisoners? Why did it arrest and torture so many people during its war on Gaza? And is it using mass detention to maintain its occupation?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Naji Abbas – Director of the Prisoners & Detainees Department at Physicians for Human Rights-Israel
Ubai Aboudi – Executive director at Bisan Center for Research and Development; held in administrative detention in Israel without trial
Milena Ansari – Israel and Palestine assistant researcher at Human Rights Watch