Has another Nakba been averted?

Palestinians are returning to their homes after refusing to leave Gaza during Israel’s war.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are streaming back to their land in northern Gaza – a right of return included in the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

Multiple attempts to remove the population have failed.

Many Palestinians say they have avoided another Nakba, or catastrophe – the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948 – and defeated Israel’s forced displacement policy.

But the land they are returning to is unrecognisable.

Is Gaza uninhabitable? Or can it be rebuilt under the interim authority that next governs the strip?

And does the ceasefire allow for this complex and lengthy task?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Ines Abdel Razek – co-director of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy

Ilan Pappe – chairman of the Nakba Memorial Foundation

Ghada Karmi – academic and the author of Return: A Palestinian Memoir