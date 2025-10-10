What’s next for the Palestinian resistance movements?

Donald Trump’s 20-point plan bars any future Gaza role for Hamas or armed groups.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement has come into effect.

Part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan that led to the deal is a call for demilitarisation and a stipulation that there will be no role for Hamas or other armed groups in the future governance of Gaza.

So what’s next for Palestinian resistance movements?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Muhammad Shehada – Analyst from Gaza and senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Andreas Krieg – Associate professor at the School of Security Studies, King’s College London

Ronnie Kasrils – leading anti-apartheid activist, former guerrilla and military commander; former minister for South Africa’s Intelligence Services