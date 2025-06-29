How Sudan’s war is driving Chad’s humanitarian collapse

A UN official and a Sudanese refugee talk to Al Jazeera from Chad, where aid is vanishing and camps face a growing catastrophe.

As Sudan’s war effects spill into Chad, the country faces the world’s most underfunded refugee crisis. Nearly a million Sudanese, mostly women and children, have fled, but aid is vanishing, disease is looming, and the system is on the verge of collapse. In this episode of Talk to Al Jazeera, Ahmed Idris speaks to a United Nations lead official in Chad and to a Sudanese refugee activist who fled the same forces now threatening his people. As the world looks away, they warn that the cost of inaction may soon be counted in lives.