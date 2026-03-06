Nigeria: ‘Renewed Hope’ or ‘Hopelessness’? | Mehdi Hasan and Daniel Bwala

Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu was elected on promises to tackle the nation’s widespread violence and address two of its root causes: Poverty and corruption. But with the country going to the polls next year, has he delivered on his “Renewed Hope” agenda?

Mehdi Hasan goes head-to-head with Daniel Bwala, Tinubu’s once staunch critic-turned-Special Adviser on Media and Policy Communications, on the administration’s record in office and where he stands on his past accusations against his current boss.

Joining the discussion are:

Ayisha Osori – Director, Open Society Foundations Ideas/Workshop Lab

Aanu Adeoye – Journalist, Financial Times

Tunde Doherty – UK chairman, All Progressives Congress