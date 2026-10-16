Progressives, AIPAC and the future of the Democratic Party

Mehdi Hasan goes Head to Head with ex-Biden official Neera Tanden on the Democratic Party’s chances in the US midterms.

Democrats go into November’s midterms hoping to regain the US House and Senate. Polls suggest the Democrats are currently ahead, but is this because of Trump’s historically low approval ratings rather than the popularity of the Democratic Party itself?

And after losing to Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2024, what lessons have the Democrats learned for the future direction of the party, and how much of a litmus test is the topic of Israel for future candidates?

Mehdi Hasan goes Head to Head with Neera Tanden, who held senior roles in the Clinton, Obama and Biden administrations and worked on Hillary Clinton’s Senate and presidential campaigns. She is CEO and president of the Center for American Progress think tank.

Presenter: Mehdi Hasan

Joining the discussion are:

Danielle Moodie – Co-host, Democracy-Ish Podcast and editor of the DAM Digest on Substack

Yemisi Egbewole – Former chief-of-staff, Biden White House Press Office

Reed Galen – Co-founder, The Lincoln Project, and founder of CivicForum.org