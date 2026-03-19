Game Theory: Are Iran's athletes political pawns?
Are Iran’s athletes political pawns?
While in Australia, members of Iran’s women’s football team found themselves at the centre of an international political storm. As several players choose to return home, difficult questions are being raised about athlete safety, agency and Western intervention. Samantha Johnson looks at how Iran’s women footballers became caught in the middle of something they had nothing to do with, and asks whether they were being used as political pawns.
Published On 19 Mar 2026