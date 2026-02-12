Game Theory India vs Pakistan: Why it’s going ahead

India vs Pakistan will go ahead at the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. After a week of uncertainty, quiet talks won out. This wasn’t just a fixture under threat, it was a test of power, money and governance in global cricket. Samantha Johnson talks to Sami Ul Hasan, former head of communications at the International Cricket Council and former director of media at the Pakistan Cricket Board, about this remarkable U-turn.