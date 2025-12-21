Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Is this good for Boxing?
Samantha Johnson looks at how audience, attention and money are reshaping modern boxing.
Jake Paul is a YouTuber with a global audience. Anthony Joshua is a former unified heavyweight champion. And the two go head to head in Miami. But this fight isn’t about rankings or legacy. It’s about the audience, attention, and money. Samantha Johnson asks what does boxing value more today, titles or attention?
Published On 21 Dec 2025