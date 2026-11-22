A look at how antibiotic overuse could fuel superbugs, killing eight million people annually by 2050.

The challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance show where its impact is most acutely and tragically manifested: infant mortality in the developing world, specifically in sub-Saharan Africa. This film shows what these bland statistics mean in real terms to the health workers and families affected, following them as they struggle to fight this battle with low-tech solutions.

The Drugs Don’t Work follows the battle to the United Kingdom and examines how and why penicillin, the world’s most successful antibiotic, was invented. It then examines why pharmaceutical companies like GlaxoSmithKline are struggling to produce novel solutions to the problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The film also explores the cutting edge of academic research at British universities and hospitals supported by the power of the UK-based tech company DeepMind, and features academics and advocates who are devoting their lives to solving the problem. Returning to Africa, it shows how local innovation and the tools offered by the developed world are now saving lives and contributing to the global battle against AMR – an effort that could ultimately save millions of lives.