Indonesia’s Flood Catastrophe | The Full Report

A deadly cyclone hits Indonesia’s Sumatra, wiping out communities. Al Jazeera examines the scale of destruction.

In late November 2025, a powerful cyclone unleashed days of extreme rainfall across three provinces on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

At least 1,100 people were killed, and more than 100 remain missing. Tens of thousands of houses were destroyed, and many public facilities were badly damaged. Entire villages have been wiped out by muddy floodwaters.

Al Jazeera’s Indonesia team has followed the story on the ground, hearing firsthand accounts from survivors, as emergency services fight to reach those in need. Weeks after the disaster, the struggle continues. People shelter in flimsy tents, which offer little protection from the extreme heat. Illnesses continue to spread. Survivors and political analysts alike question whether the government’s response has been efficient and coordinated enough.

Over several weeks, our cameras captured not just the immediate aftermath, but the systemic challenges as well. Intense deforestation, high rates of poverty, and budget cuts all combined to make communities more vulnerable when disaster struck.