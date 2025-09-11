Germany’s Israel Obsession

The fight against anti-Semitism in Germany is empowering those with the closest ties to its fascist past.

Prominent Jewish Australian journalist Antony Loewenstein returns to his ancestral home, Germany, to investigate how the country’s impulse never to repeat the horrendous anti-Semitism that led to the Holocaust has resulted in the suppression of any criticism of Israel and its actions in Gaza. With critics of Israel being sacked, cancelled, silenced, arrested and banned from Germany, one Jewish philosopher has called this a “McCarthyism” for the 21st century. We’ll see how in today’s Germany, a nation that killed most of his family but granted him citizenship in 2011, Loewenstein is told, as a Jew, what is acceptable to say about Israel. To find out why the German authorities are so committed to stifling any criticism of Israeli actions and what it means for democracy and human rights in the country, he will meet those being arrested and suffering job losses for criticising Israel, the people enforcing these laws and those on the far right claiming to support Israel. The journey will reveal the ultimate irony – how determination to fight anti-Semitism is actually being used to empower the very forces, the far right, with the closest ties to Germany’s dark fascist past.