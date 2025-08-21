The Silencing of Anas al-Sharif

A haunting look at the targeted killing of journalist Anas al-Sharif and the war on truth in Gaza.

This is the story of Anas al-Sharif, Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent in northern Gaza, who risked everything to document the war unfolding around him.

Born and raised under blockade, Anas grew up surrounded by conflict but chose not to turn away. Instead, he became a journalist, determined to show the world the human cost of war. As bombs rained down and entire neighbourhoods were erased, Anas remained on the front line, reporting with unwavering courage. He captured starvation, the destruction, and the relentless targeting of civilians and journalists alike.

But in a place where truth is dangerous, Anas became a target himself. This is the story of a man who gave his voice to Gaza until he was silenced.

Credits:

Executive producer: Farid Barsoum

Producer: Zainab Walji

Gaza Team: MediaTown

Video editor: Dima Gharbawi Shaibani