The Road to Damascus documents the lightning offensive that toppled the al-Assad regime.

A team of Syrian filmmakers gained rare access to HTS-led armed forces, following them from the moment they departed Idlib all the way to the capital Damascus. Their exclusive footage offers a unique insight into the military operations that ultimately led to the fall of Bashar al-Assad, 14 years after Syrians first took to the streets demanding an end to his rule. The filmmakers also captured civilians’ reactions as opposition forces advanced and more cities fell under their control.