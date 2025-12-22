Srebrenica: Genocide on Trial

The horrors of the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the war crimes trials that gave birth to the ICC.

This powerful documentary explores how the tribunal investigating war crimes in the former Yugoslavia and in particular the killing of more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys in Srebrenica led to the founding of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The film looks at the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s in parallel with the pursuit of justice after the Dayton Accords. It shows the horrors of ethnic cleansing, mass killings and displacement beginning when Yugoslavia started to break apart. Raw survivor testimonies highlight the human cost of the war from the siege of Sarajevo to the Srebrenica genocide. It also shows how the investigators and prosecutors of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia built cases against those responsible, including Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, and how this tribunal ultimately gave birth to the ICC. The film ends by asking whether justice can genuinely heal a shattered region – and what the future of international justice is today.