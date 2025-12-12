Nuclear testing at Bikini Atoll displaced its people and left a legacy of denial, damage and unresolved justice.

Nuked is a powerful film that examines the hidden legacy of United States nuclear weapons testing on Bikini Atoll in the Pacific – and its people. Through moving testimonies, rare archive and expert insight, it reveals how these Marshall Islanders were uprooted from their home under the false promise they’d return, only to face radiation exposure, displacement and the loss of a centuries-old culture.

From the devastation of the US military’s Operation Crossroads in 1946 to the islanders’ ongoing fight for recognition and justice, the film exposes government deception, biomedical experiments and a global pattern of Indigenous communities sacrificed in the cause of military ambition. Beyond the Pacific, the film traces parallel histories of nuclear testing across the world, its fallout crossing borders and generations. With climate change now threatening radioactive waste sites, this is a haunting history and a stark warning, a story the world cannot afford to forget.