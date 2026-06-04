Fault Lines investigates a surge in black lung among younger coal miners in Appalachia, and gaps in dust protections.

Black lung was once thought to be under control in the United States. But in Appalachia, it’s resurging, hitting coal miners younger and in more severe forms.

Fault Lines follows former miners living with the disease, like John Robinson, who now struggles to breathe after decades underground. Mackie Branham Jr was diagnosed in his 30s and later underwent a double lung transplant. Radiologist Brandon Crum is tracking a rise in advanced cases, including miners in their 20s and 30s.

The film examines what’s driving the surge. Changes in mining are exposing workers to more silica dust, which can scar the lungs faster and more severely. For families, the fight doesn’t end with diagnosis, with some facing years battling for benefits.

Black Lung Rising reveals the human cost behind the energy that powers the country, and asks why efforts to protect miners are falling short.