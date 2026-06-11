Unelected and unaccountable, Stephen Miller has become one of the most powerful figures in modern US history.

Shortly after Alex Pretti was killed by immigration agents in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge, Stephen Miller publicly labelled him a domestic terrorist. The statement outraged Minnesotans and Americans across the country who were still mourning the death of Renee Good, who had been killed just weeks earlier during the same immigration enforcement operation.

The deaths triggered a series of dismissals and resignations across multiple agencies. But accountability has yet to reach Stephen Miller, the architect of Operation Metro Surge and at least nine other immigration enforcement operations that deployed Border Patrol and ICE agents onto the streets of democratically run cities nationwide.

In Stephen Miller’s War, Fault Lines investigates why Miller directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out these operations and examines why he has not been held accountable for the deaths and alleged abuses that occurred under his leadership.

The film traces Miller’s rise from right-wing provocateur to one of the most influential figures in the administration. Through an examination of Homeland Security operations in Democratic-led cities, Stephen Miller’s War explores his role in using immigration enforcement as a tool to expand executive power and advance what critics describe as a new era of authoritarian governance in the United States.