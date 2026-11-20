Fault Lines investigates how illegal gold mining poisons and threatens Indigenous communities in the Brazilian Amazon.

For the Munduruku people of the Brazilian Amazon, the fish they depend on for survival have become poisoned with mercury. As soaring gold prices drive illegal miners deeper into the rainforest, mercury used to extract the gold contaminates rivers and enters the food chain, putting entire communities at risk.

In Blood Gold, Fault Lines meets Indigenous families confronting the health consequences of illegal mining and fighting to protect their land. With rare access to an illegal mine, senior correspondent Josh Rushing witnesses how mercury is used to extract gold. He meets a researcher documenting the contamination of Indigenous communities and a federal prosecutor working to stop the mercury trade. The film examines why illegal mining persists despite government crackdowns and who pays the price for the world’s appetite for gold.