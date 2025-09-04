Fault Lines investigates Trump’s immigration crackdown, from court arrests to deportations without due process.

President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has unleashed one of the most sweeping immigration crackdowns in modern United States history. Critics say the administration’s tactics violate due process and stretch the limits of US law.

Fault Lines investigates the case of Venezuelan asylum seeker Franco Caraballo, who was accused without evidence of gang ties and, under a wartime law, transferred to a notorious prison in El Salvador. Carmen Herrera, a mother of six who has lived most of her life in the US, was among the 180,000 people deported in the first seven months of Trump’s presidency. In May, she was arrested at her immigration hearing despite having multiple avenues to legal status. Across the country, immigrants are being detained in courts, workplaces, and during routine check-ins.

Fault Lines exposes how a campaign billed as targeting “the worst of the worst” is tearing families apart and spreading fear in immigrant communities.