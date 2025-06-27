The Last Lifeline

Doctors give everything to save lives during a violent gang war in one of the last remaining trauma hospitals in Haiti.

The streets of Port-au-Prince have become a combat zone. Fighting between armed groups and beleaguered government forces has caused hospitals to shut down, overwhelming the ones that remain with mostly civilian casualties. Doctors at the Tabarre Hospital are caught in the crossfire and doing everything they can to save lives, including sacrificing their own comfort and safety. This is the story of the doctors and patients trying to survive in a country torn apart by violence.