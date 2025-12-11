Fault Lines travels to Iran to investigate the human cost of Israel’s attacks and the risk of another war.

When Israel and the United States launched a 12-day war on Iran, Donald Trump hailed it as “one of the greatest moments in history”. More than 1,000 people were killed in Israeli strikes that ripped through homes, hospitals and even a prison during visiting hours.

Fault Lines travels to Iran to uncover the human cost of the conflict. We meet grieving families who lost loved ones, from 12-year-old Amir Ali and his father, to two-month-old Rayan and his parents — and follow the painful recovery of four-year-old Kian, who survived with life-altering burns. We also speak with the brother of Maryam Vahed Panah, killed in the attack on Evin Prison. The team secures a rare on-camera interview with Iran’s foreign minister as the country braces for the possibility of another war.

Target Tehran examines the motives behind the attacks, which Israel and the US claim were centred on Iran’s nuclear programme, and asks the pressing question: why now?