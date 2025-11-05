A young socialist’s path to mayor of NYC exposed divisions within the Democrats and groups shaping US elections.

Zohran Mamdani was an unlikely frontrunner in New York’s mayoral election. His promise to make life more affordable for working-class New Yorkers, combined with his outspoken criticism of Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people, earned him a powerful coalition of opponents who poured millions into defeating him. Mamdani’s rise also exposed deep divisions within the Democratic Party, whose leadership either declined to endorse him or waited months before doing so. In the end, his campaign served as a litmus test for the growing distance between what voters want and what elected officials and their donors are willing to offer.

Bigger than Zohran takes you inside the battle for New York — and the future of the Democratic Party.