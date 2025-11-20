Children of War

In a war-torn part of Colombia, a family flees their home after rebels kill a young man who had joined them as a child.

A delicate peace process in Colombia has broken down, and now, several armed groups are vying for control of territory in Colombia that is key to the country’s drug trade. As these groups regroup and prepare for war with the government, they are seeking children to replenish their ranks. Child recruitment has increased 1,000 percent since 2021. Most of those children are from the Cauca region, homeland of the Nasa Indigenous people.