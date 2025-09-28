The Truth About Netanyahu’s UNGA Speech

A fiery UNGA speech by Netanyahu drew walkouts, applause, and protests. From ceasefires to casualties, food aid, and regional strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s UNGA speech sparked walkouts, applause, and protests worldwide – even as he broadcast it directly into Gaza. From claims about ceasefires and civilian casualties, to food aid, and Israeli strikes across the region, Jillian Wolf looks at the facts behind his words.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on X : https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile

#aljazeera

#aljazeeraenglish

#aljazeeranewslive