Crime Crackdown: Law & Order or Political Play?

Why is the US President cracking down on crime, when crime rates are falling nationwide? We dive deep into the facts.

Donald Trump says crime in Democratic cities is “out of control”. And after deployments to Los Angeles and Washington, DC, he’s now planning to send in the National Guard to other Democratic cities, like Memphis, in the Republican-run state of Tennessee. But FBI stats show crime is falling nationwide. So why the crackdown? Jillian Wolf takes a look at the evidence in this Fact Check.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on X : https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile

#aljazeera

#aljazeeraenglish

#aljazeeranewslive