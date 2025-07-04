Are Israeli soldiers intentionally firing at aid seekers in Gaza?
Are Israeli soldiers intentionally firing at aid seekers in Gaza?
Israeli troops reportedly said they were ordered to shoot civilians at Gaza aid sites—claims Israel denies.
Unnamed Israeli troops reportedly told an Israeli news outlet they were ordered to shoot at Palestinian civilians at aid sites in Gaza. But Israel has denied that claim and other accusations related to the Gaza Humanitarian Fund. In this episode of Fact Check, Al Jazeera’s @khalidmajzoubofficial unpacks the evidence.
Published On 4 Jul 2025