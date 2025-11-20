Palestinians Forced to Pay for Own Removal from Gaza

South Africa rejects more chartered flights of Palestinians as mystery arrivals raise questions over who sent them and why. Jillian Wolf checks the facts.

South Africa says it does not want to receive any more chartered flights with Palestinians, after a second plane arrived last week with passengers from Gaza. It’s raising questions about who sent them – and under what conditions. Is this a new phase in Israel’s displacement of Palestinians from Gaza? Jillian Wolf investigates.

