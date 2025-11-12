What’s Being Said About the US Govt Shutdown

The Truth About the US Govt Shutdown

With the longest government shutdown in US history, misinformation is spreading fast – from exaggerated SNAP claims to a viral post falsely alleging that former US president Barack Obama made millions in “Obamacare royalties”. In this Fact Check, Jillian Wolf breaks down what’s real, what’s not and how satire turned into political misinformation at a critical moment.

