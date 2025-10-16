Donald Trump’s speech to the Israel’s Knesset
Donald Trump’s speech to the Israeli Knesset
On Monday, October 13, Donald Trump addressed Israel’s parliament. He made the speech as the ceasefire he helped broker in Gaza took effect and Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners were exchanged.
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on X : https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
#aljazeera
#aljazeeraenglish
#aljazeeranewslive
Published On 16 Oct 2025