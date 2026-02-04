Citizens of Nowhere: What It Means to Be Stateless in the US
What happens when a person has no country?
Citizens of Nowhere is a documentary short about stateless people in the United States – individuals who, through circumstance or legal technicality, belong to no nation. Without passports, citizenship or legal recognition, they live in a state of uncertainty.
From finding work and accessing education, to simply existing within a system that does not officially recognise them, stateless people face endless bureaucratic barriers.
This documentary short by Alicia Sully questions what citizenship really means, and what happens when a person has none.
A What Took You So Long? production, in association with United Stateless.
Published On 4 Feb 2026