Citizens of Nowhere: What It Means to Be Stateless in the US

What happens when a person has no country?

Citizens of Nowhere is a documentary short about stateless people in the United States – individuals who, through circumstance or legal technicality, belong to no nation. Without passports, citizenship or legal recognition, they live in a state of uncertainty.

From finding work and accessing education, to simply existing within a system that does not officially recognise them, stateless people face endless bureaucratic barriers.

This documentary short by Alicia Sully questions what citizenship really means, and what happens when a person has none.

A What Took You So Long? production, in association with United Stateless.