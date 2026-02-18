Life on Hold: Stories of Displacement from the Ukraine War

What does it mean to put your life on hold when war forces you to leave home?

As the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year, people share how conflict has reshaped their lives, revealing feelings of longing, displacement and futures put on hold.

From separation from home and loved ones, to the quiet emotional toll of waiting, each voice reflects a different facet of living with a war seemingly without end. Life on Hold reveals the human side of conflict that exists beyond the headlines, where people draw on their resilience, vulnerability and the hope of eventually moving forward.

A documentary short by Luuk Walschot.