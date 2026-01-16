The Unknown: A Filmmaker’s Search for Lost Connections

Filmmaker Simplice Ganou, from Burkina Faso, spends his time documenting people and relationships, but when he travels to Winterthur, Switzerland, he faces a new challenge: nobody wants to talk to him. Struggling to make connections, he’s confronted with a question many documentary filmmakers know well: how do you film people who don’t want to engage?

Through humour, vulnerability and persistence, Ganou discovers a creative way to break through. But will it be enough?

The Unknown is a documentary short by Simplice Herman Ganou.