Video Duration 12 minutes 39 seconds 12:39
DigiDocs

$17.74: How a Prisoner Gave His Entire Paycheck to Gaza

At 17, Hamzah’s life changed forever after a tragic accident that led to a 15-years-to-life sentence in California.

During incarceration, he found faith, and resilience, inspired by Malcolm X and his  conversion to Islam.

On October 7, 2023, after Israel’s siege on Gaza cut millions off from food, water, and electricity, Hamzah  donated his entire month’s paycheck earned at 13 cents an hour,  $17.74, to support aid efforts in Gaza.

“$17.74” is a short documentary about loss, redemption, and the unexpected  connections made beyond bars and  borders.

A film by Justin Mashouf, produced by Stay Focused Pictures.

Published On 24 Sep 2025

Save