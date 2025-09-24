$17.74: How a Prisoner Gave His Entire Paycheck to Gaza

At 17, Hamzah’s life changed forever after a tragic accident that led to a 15-years-to-life sentence in California.

During incarceration, he found faith, and resilience, inspired by Malcolm X and his conversion to Islam.

On October 7, 2023, after Israel’s siege on Gaza cut millions off from food, water, and electricity, Hamzah donated his entire month’s paycheck earned at 13 cents an hour, $17.74, to support aid efforts in Gaza.

“$17.74” is a short documentary about loss, redemption, and the unexpected connections made beyond bars and borders.

A film by Justin Mashouf, produced by Stay Focused Pictures.