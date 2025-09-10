Mr Cuong’s Banyan Tree: Life in Vietnam One Year After Typhoon Yagi

On September 7, 2024, Typhoon Yagi, Vietnam’s strongest storm in 30 years, tore through Hanoi, ripping up more than 40,000 trees.

In the Old Quarter, the city’s historic heart, centuries-old banyan trees crashed onto narrow streets as residents watched in disbelief.

Director Kate Villevoye returns to the neighbourhood with cinematographer Thao Hoang to see what remains. Over tea with longtime residents, memories of the storm come flooding back.

Mr Cuong’s Banyan Tree is a short documentary exploring a story of loss, resilience and the deep roots that hold a community together.

A film by Kate Villevoye.