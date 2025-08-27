Skater Uktis: Muslim Girls are Transforming Skateboarding

From New York to Birmingham to Abuja, a group of young Muslim women are redefining what it means to be a skater, finding strength, faith and sisterhood along the way. Through mixed media and observational storytelling, Skater Uktis captures their journey of self-expression and empowerment.

Featuring skaters of Palestinian, Indian, Pakistani and Nigerian heritage, the film offers a timely and powerful exploration of empowerment and identity.

Skater Uktis is a short documentary that offers a joyous and inspiring look at skateboarding through the eyes of an international, all-women Muslim skate crew.

A film by Mehek Azmathulla.