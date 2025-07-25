After signing an online petition, a Palestinian man spirals into self-doubt and anxiety.

I Signed the Petition is a documentary short that captures the filmmaker’s candid phone conversation with a friend, as the pair dissect and question what it means to publicly back the cultural boycott of Israel.

Includes historical archival footage from 1950, taken from Sands of Sorrow, a film produced by the Council for the Relief of Palestine Arab Refugees.

A film by Mahdi Fleifel.